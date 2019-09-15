Servo to create 100 jobs in Leeds

Leeds-based Servo Group is set to create a further 100 jobs in the coming year, as well as hitting a £10 million turnover.

Five years after its inception Servo has invested £150,000 into expanding its headquarters on Gelderd Road, and extending its lease for a further five years to facilitate its fast growth.

Servo provides CCTV, vetted and screened rail labour and property management services, has offices in Leeds and London but has chosen to focus its head office expansion in Leeds.

Craig Wilson, Financial Director of Servo said: “Expanding in Leeds was an easy decision to make – the city is thriving at the moment with new building projects underway and many blue-chip companies operating from here, so much expansion and a growing talent pool to recruit from.

“Servo was founded in Leeds with just four employees, and we stay very involved in the city through sponsorship and community work, so we are delighted to be sticking with our roots and investing in expansion right here, while still maintaining our strategic locations in the north and south of the UK.”

The company has taken on several new staff at its expanded headquarters, increasing the workforce at the head office to 25.

A further 100 jobs will be created in the company’s rail, security and property divisions, servicing national framework agreements and major contracts nationwide.

In total, Servo will have over 500 operatives working across the country within the coming year.

The firm works with clients such as Network Rail, BMW, Urban Splash and Balfour Beatty and said it currently has a full order book.

Earlier this year, it extended training on suicide prevention to all its operatives across the UK, and it also formed a training partnership with PQMS to provide fully funded PTS and SIA training to unemployed candidates.

Jody Crosthwaite, Managing Director of Servo said: “Our growth has been incredibly fast-paced and relentless in the past five years, and has massively outstripped our expectations so far.

“This is largely down to our brilliant, hard-working team and the excellent customer service they provide.

“Staff retention is key to the relationships we have built with our clients, and we are sure this will continue with the new workers joining our ranks.”