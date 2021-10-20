September success for thriving Horsforth Brewery determined to succeed post-lockdown

Mark Costello, 37, is owner of Horsforth Brewery on New Road Side which sells beer, wine, gin and soon to be launched cocktails.

Mark said he doesn't believe things are "quite back to normal" post-lockdown but is celebrating after a September which saw more beer sold in his brewery than any other month since they opened.

The brewery is also on track to sell even more beer in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Costello, 37, is owner of Horsforth Brewery on New Road Side which sells beer, wine, gin and soon to be launched cocktails. Pic Horsforth Brewery

Mark, speaking to the YEP, said he hoped the brewery was now "back on the right track" post-lockdown.

However, he also warned of "empty" days and said habits of customers may have been changed due to the pandemic.

Mark said: "September and October have been really encouraging.

"We sold more beer in September than any other month in our history which is great, and October is looking like we might do even more."

"This comes with its own challenges, mainly cash flow.

"It costs a lot of money to brew the beer and takes time for it to come back in.

"But at least we’re on the right track."

Mark said some customers "understandably" don't feel coming inside to the taproom yet following the lockdown restrictions lifting.

"We’re keeping our outside seating and provide cover and blankets now the weather’s turning.", Mark added.

"We also don’t have a consistent flow of customers at the taproom.

"We can have an incredibly busy day and the next be absolutely empty.

"Horsforth in general seems quite quiet so we know it’s not us.

"I think habits have just changed."

To try and keep the taproom busy, Mark has started to host a variety of events at the brewery.

He added: "Starting with the Euros in early summer, we’re now hosting retro video games nights, brewery tours are starting this week, we’re getting out to other businesses for tap takeovers and we’ve just opened a second room in the taproom that will allow us to show films.

"We’re starting with two films on Halloween and will hopefully move to monthly film nights if they prove to be popular.

"Definitely the most successful event we’ve been running is our monthly Creatives’ Market on the second Saturday of the month where we invite local businesses that don’t have a retail space to have a market stall at the brewery.

"We struggled for events like that when we started so we want to help others that are starting out get some extra exposure and sales.

"Being a brewery people assume we’re only about beer but we want the taproom to be welcoming to as many people as possible and be a hub of the community.

"Plus we don’t just sell beer, we’ve got a wide range of alcohol free beer, wine, gin and will soon be launching cocktails."