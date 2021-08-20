Her hobby has turned into a business which has celebrity and footballer customers and has just moved into a brand new custom built unit that has a 3,000 square foot kitchen and bakery unit, capacity to quadruple production output and she has taken on 10 new members of staff.

Miss Roqaa, 25, founded the business in April 2020 baking brownies for friends and family, but then began receiving enquiries via social media, and soon realised the commercial potential of her lockdown hobby.

Within weeks, The Savvy Baker was born, she had a website and was shipping her treats across the UK, landing herself 40,000 instagram fans. By the beginning of this year, Miss Roqaa found her website was selling out within hours and crashing due to high demand and says she simply, "couldn’t keep up”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taste of success, the Savvy Baker - Savannah Roqaa.

She enlisted Leeds-based facilities management company Penguin FM to deliver the development and fit-out of her new premises which is in Scarcroft.

"I’m really proud to be creating job opportunities in Leeds and always try to support other local businesses and suppliers – that’s why I chose Penguin FM to deliver the fit-out project.”

Penguin co-founder Edward Wick said: “The success of Savvy Baker has been phenomenal – it’s becoming a national brand and that’s all down to the hard work of Savannah. Our team

Savannah Roqaa and Edward Wick from Penguin FM at the new unit.

were really excited to work on the project and it’s been great to support the expansion of this brilliant independent Leeds business.”