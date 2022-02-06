Relocating from its former home on Bond Street, the new gaming hub on The Headrow will offer bowling lanes, ice curling, live sport and two bars.

The ground floor is home to basketball machines and a large bar area where customers can choose from a selection of craft beers, cocktails and spirits, as well as pizza slices and fries.

The basement area boasts 10 bowling lanes, large shuffleboards, American pool tables, air hockey, ice curling and a second bar area.

Ice curling is a new addition to the venue, where players slide their stones down the smooth surface of the lane, aiming for the bullseye.

The only chill in the air will come from opponents as this is an ice-free curling lane, one of only a few across the UK.

“This is an incredible location, right in the heart of Leeds city centre," Roxy Lanes general manager Cameron Mosley said.

"While the Bond Street venue was a great starting point for us as a brand, it’s now time to up the ante and we’re delighted to be able to expand and offer our customers even more of that Roxy Lanes experience.

"The demand is already going through the roof for our new venue and we can’t wait to take gaming In Leeds to the next level."

The 15,000 square foot venue will show the latest sporting action, with screens showing live BT and Sky Sports - including at the end of the bowling lanes.

Children can visit the venue before 5pm when accompanied by an adult.

The venue is the latest Leeds addition from the Roxy brand, which has two Ball Room venues in Merrion Street and Boar Lane.

Cameron added: "So many people want to catch up with friends or relatives or even have work socials and Roxy Lanes encapsulates that spirit of fun and brings people together.

"It’s a huge venue which has enabled us to add more games and a bigger bar area.

"People can expect a cool venue with welcoming staff and some great games to get involved in.

"2022 is going to be a cracking year for Roxy Lanes.”