Punjabi Heaven, which already boasts a takeaway in Burley Road, is expanding into east Leeds with a new restaurant on Roundhay Road.

The family-owned restaurant will serve a range of tandoori starters, biryani, curries and creamy lassi drinks, cooked by head chef and co-founder Daljit Singh.

He launched the business with his partner Regina Santo in August 2021, who runs the day-to-day management of the business

"He's a great chef and we decided to combine our skills together and start our own business," Regina told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I love the excitement and the challenges.

“My partner cooks with love. He loves to get people together to cook for them - when you’re eating together with friends and family, it brings you happiness."

The pair have paid close attention to the decoration of the restaurant, which they hope will bring a taste of the Punjab to east Leeds.

While the opening date is yet to be confirmed, they are on track to open the new restaurant next week.

Regina added: “Daljit loves to share with the customers so that’s why we wanted a restaurant - so he can speak to the customers and check everything is okay.

"It’s a growing process, we won’t be perfect straight away. But along the way we will learn.

“We take into consideration what the customers are looking for. We want them to share with us. At the end of the day, the restaurant is for them.

"We want them to feel happy and feel at home, whether they are Punjabi or not.

"For the British or people from a different culture, it’s the chance for them to have a little taste of Punjab - from the food and the decoration, to the way they are treated."