Potential boost for Leeds as Timberpak opens a new facility after acquiring a six-acre site on Cross Green Industrial Estate

Timberpak was represented by property consultancy Gent Visick (GV) and the site was marketed by Eddisons, on behalf of previous owner, Hesco Bastion Ltd.

A spokesman said: "The new facility will significantly increase Timberpak’s waste wood capacity to meet growing demand for recycled material from EGGER (UK) Ltd, which produces carbon negative chipboard destined for the interior design and housebuilding industries."

"Over the next nine months, the site will undergo an extensive fit out, with the installation of state-of-the-art picking and processing technology, to ensure the maximum amount of waste wood material can be processed."

Waste wood recycling and reprocessing company, Timberpak Ltd, is opening a major new facility in Leeds, after acquiring a six-acre site on Cross Green Industrial Estate.

Mark Hayton, director of EGGER Timberpak Ltd: said: “Our new site will ensure we can maximise our output and protect one of our most valuable natural resources, wood. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to fully support our customers with disposing of waste material responsibly and continue to grow our business.

“The recycled wood we supply to EGGER UK makes up 40% of a chipboard panel, which is 100% recyclable following use. Our new site will offer additional processing and storage capacity to meet the demand from EGGER’s production sites.”

Paul Mack, director of GV, said: “This property offered an extremely rare, low-density property comprising a modern 38,600 sq. ft manufacturing facility on six acres in a prime location close to both Leeds city centre, as well as the M1 and M621 motorways, which was a perfect fit for Timberpak’s requirements.”

Timberpak employs 35 people in Leeds, who will all be moving to this new site next year.