Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big changes are coming to the Post Office 💼

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office plans to cut around 100 senior management jobs to improve efficiency

The job cuts are part of a broader strategy to increase sub-postmaster pay by £250 million over five years

115 directly-owned branches may also be sold or transferred to retail partners or postmasters

The Horizon IT scandal, which wrongfully convicted sub-postmasters, remains under investigation

The changes aim to create a more sustainable future for the Post Office and its services

The Post Office has announced plans to reduce its workforce by around 100 jobs as part of efforts to increase payouts for thousands of sub-postmasters.

Senior managers were informed of the news on Wednesday (29 January), following a note to all staff from acting chief executive Neil Brocklehurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “The intention behind these proposed changes remains to create a more efficient team that can effectively deliver a sustainable future for the network, for postmasters and their communities.

“The intention is to rebase our costs to help fund the upcoming transformative change which aims to leave the Post Office on a more sustainable financial footing. It is critical that we continue to make progress in resetting Post Office for the future.”

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The job cuts are the latest step in an overhaul announced by chairman Nigel Railton in November, when he pledged to increase sub-postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

At that time, the Post Office also revealed plans to sell off 115 of its directly-owned branches from its 11,500-strong network. These branches could be transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or possibly shut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public inquiry is still underway into the Horizon IT scandal, which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted of theft.

The scandal has been described as Britain's largest miscarriage of justice, as the company's faulty accounting system falsely made it seem like money was missing from their branches.

The pay increases that are expected to arise from the job cuts aim to address these past wrongs and improve the financial situation of sub-postmasters going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of what it means for customers, if the job cuts primarily affect senior managers, the direct impact may be minimal in terms of day-to-day services.

It’s possible that it could lead to changes in the way the Post Office is managed, potentially affecting decision-making processes and the overall direction of the company.

If any restructuring leads to improved efficiency or a focus on better supporting sub-postmasters, it could eventually result in a more streamlined and customer-friendly experience.

But if the job cuts create instability or disrupt management structures, there could be indirect effects on service quality or customer satisfaction.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.