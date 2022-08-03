Plans to build new housing estate next to Rodley Roundabout dubbed as "unacceptable and dangerous" withdrawn

Four-bedroom detached houses could have been built at the sight of Oaklands Service Station if the plans would have been approved.

The site was previously used as an allotment but has been vacant recently, the report stated.

A total of 13 car parking spaces would have also been created with access via the current car wash site on neighbouring land.

Rodley Roundabout cc Google

Coun Peter Carlill, of Calverley and Farsley wards, said he objected to the "dangerous plans".

He also called on fruit trees and plants remaining on the site to give a "strong biodiversity value".

In a social media post, he said: "This site is completely unsuitable for any scale of development in my view due to the means of access - exiting directly on to the ringroad this close to the roundabout is unacceptable and dangerous.

"Looking at this specific proposal, the site layout contains far too many houses than can fit on this small site and I am sure is not policy compliant. They are much too close together, have a lack of any outdoor amenity space, are overwhelmed by the scale of parking, and are much too close to the existing properties on Hawthorn Grove.

"In view of these comments I ask that this proposal be refused."

A report by Highways also found a number of issues with the plans.

The report stated: “The proposals are considered an overdevelopment and the plans submitted do not meet key standards and policy requirements.

Now, the applicant has withdrawn the plans.

In a further social media post, Coun Peter Carlill said: “Following comments and objections received I’ve been informed that the planning officer made clear to the applicant that this scheme would not be supported. The applicant therefore intends to withdraw this application and won’t be pursuing it in this form.

“Many thanks to those residents who joined me in objecting to this.