Pensioners to rally outside BBC Yorkshire in Leeds over plan to scrap TV Licence for over-75s

A rally aiming to save TV licences for people over the age of 75 is due to take place outside the BBC Yorkshire building in Leeds.

The demonstration will go ahead in St Peter's Square, opposite the city's bus station, from 1pm on Friday September 6.

-> Leeds councillor’s over-75 TV licence plea

Organised by the Yorkshire branch of the National Pensioners Convention with Unite the Union, it forms part of opposition following the controversial decision.

Free TV Licences, funded by the Government, for all over 75s will come to an end in June 2020.

However under the new scheme from June 1, anyone aged 75 or over who receives Pension Credit will still be eligible for a free TV Licence, which the BBC will pay for.

Up to 3.7 million pensioners who previously received a the licence for free will now have to pay for it.

The corporation consulted with 190,000 people.

A total of 52 per cent were in favour of reforming or abolishing free licences.

The latest planned protest comes after a previous demonstration in June.