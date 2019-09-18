Oxygen Freejumping trampoline park announces shock closure of its Leeds site

A popular indoor trampoline park has announced it is closing after its lease was not renewed.

Oxygen Freejumping at Cardigan Fields on Kirkstall Road said it was forced to close the branch in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The venue, which hosts trampolining lessons and children's parties, appointed a firm to buy the company last year after going into administration.

The Leeds site has been operating under a license for the past several months and announced on Wednesday that its lease was not being renewed.

A statement on Oxygen Freejumping's website said: "We regret to inform consumers that we have been forced to close our Leeds site.

"For the past several months the site has been operating under a license following the administration of the business. During this time, we have sought to agree to a new lease with the landlord and improve the performance of the site. However, despite the best efforts of everyone involved we have not been able to secure a sustainable future for the site and so have no choice but to close.

"This has been a very difficult decision as we have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Leeds community, and we leave behind an excellent team of leisure professionals who we wish the very best success."

Customers with pre-paid bookings at Oxygen Freejumping are able to claim a full refund by contacting the customer service team on 0333 2000 349.

Oxygen Freejumping has six remaining sites in the country,including Derby, the O2 in London, Croydon, Southampton and Stevenage.