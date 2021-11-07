New Trinity Leeds store Kick Game specialising in rare trainers opens with appearance from Kalvin Phillips

Kick Game is now officially open at Trinity Leeds.

The new store on Albion Street specialises in rare and exclusive sneakers and apparel from all the top brands.

Trainers at the store include Air Jordan, Yeezy, adidas, Off-White, Fear of God and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick Game Leeds CC Trinity Leeds

The store opened on Saturday with a live DJ in store and an appearance from Kalvin Phillips.

Many fans took to social media with excitement at the announcement.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.