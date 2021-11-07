New Trinity Leeds store Kick Game specialising in rare trainers opens with appearance from Kalvin Phillips
A new specialist sneaker shop has opened in Trinity Leeds with an appearance from Kalvin Phillips.
Kick Game is now officially open at Trinity Leeds.
The new store on Albion Street specialises in rare and exclusive sneakers and apparel from all the top brands.
Trainers at the store include Air Jordan, Yeezy, adidas, Off-White, Fear of God and more.
The store opened on Saturday with a live DJ in store and an appearance from Kalvin Phillips.
Many fans took to social media with excitement at the announcement.
