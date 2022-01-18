New takeaway could open on busy Headingley high street in shop boarded up for more than two years

Applicant Mr Zakeri is proposing a new takeaway at 26 Otlley Road - in a previous shop building which has been closed for more than two years.

Mr Zakeri wants to create a shop for the sale of hot food and install a new ventilation extraction system, according to the plans submitted in January 2022.

The site at 26 Otley Road cc Google

The site is situated on one of the busiest thriving roads in Headingley, opposite the popular Santorini.

The premises was last used over two years ago and has been boarded up since closure.

External noise will be "limited by good management and will be closely monitored by staff", Mr Zakeri told the council in an accompanying report.

CCTV systems would also be installed on the site if plans are approved.

A large pizza oven and hotplate are proposed in the kitchen area, although it has not yet been confirmed what food the takeaway would offer.

When would the takeaway be open?

The proposed hours for the takeaway would be 7am until 12pm each day, with a later closing time of 2am expected on Friday and Saturday.

What did the applicant say in conclusion?

In his proposal to the council, Mr Zakeri said: "It is my submission that the proposal is in accordance with the Leeds City Councils Local Plan, I also maintain that there is a need for such an establishment within the area.

"Its reuse as a Hot Food Takeaway would improve the locality in the reuse of a building that is shuttered up, it will in itself create employment for local people, enhance and rejuvenate the area."