New library and community hub to open at Leeds Kirkgate Market

Leeds Council will open a new library and community hub at Kirkgate Market, it has been announced.

The library will open on Monday, October 7 on row two of the indoor market, just up from the Market Kitchen.

Leeds Libraries made the "exciting" announcement on Twitter and encouraged customers to "pick up your meat and 2 veg and a book at the same time!"

The new space is part of a bid to draw more business into the market, where up to 80 outdoor stalls are left empty every day.

A new gastro pub will also open inside Leeds Kirkgate Market this autumn, masterminded by HOME fine dining stars Liz Cottam and Mark Owens.

The Owl will be located on Fish & Game Row in the oldest part of the ornate market building and will serve beer brewed by Northern Monk.