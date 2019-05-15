New lease of life for former Leeds pub The Staging Post

A pub that has been an eyesore in Swarcliffe for years has been turned into a family furniture business.

The former pub, The Staging Post, has been altered virtually beyond recognition by businessman Asim Hussain and his family who have converted the building into a carpet and furniture shop with some pieces having being sourced from the Far East.

The site of the former Staging Post pub in Swarcliffe.

After an extensive renovation that has included repairs to the roof, re-wiring and painting the new venture is set for a grand re-opening next month.

Fifteen new jobs have been created with the new business which comes as an extension to the carpet business Mr Hussain and his family currently run in Harehills.

Mr Hussain said: "It is a rough area and there are problems with old buildings being closed down and it creates vandalism so hopefully we will help that."