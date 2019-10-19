New discount retailer from the founders of Poundworld open the 'UK's biggest pound shop' in West Yorkshire

cc SWNS

The One Below store in Bradford, West Yorks, is the latest in the chain's shops, covers 12,000sq ft and has more than 8,000 items in stock.

The chain was set up by Poundworld founders Christopher Edwards, 36, and Christopher Edwards Senior and claims to be the only UK discount chain selling everything for £1 or under.

Since launching in March, the independent retailer has recently opened in 57 towns and cities UK-wide, with many stores experiencing ‘stampedes’ of shoppers waiting for the doors to open.

cc SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager shoppers today waited patiently for the newest store - dubbed the UK’s biggest because of the range of products it stocks - to open at 10am in the Bradford Forster Square Retail Park.

Customer Jessica Mitchell, 18, from Bradford, West Yorks., said: "This shop is bigger, better and cheaper than any other shop I've been to.

"It's absolutely massive, I can barely find my around it it's so huge.

"I've never seen aisles as wide as the ones they have here, which is really good because it means people don't bump into each other.

"There are so many people here for the opening today, it's really exciting."

Jessica added: "The selection is amazing, you can get anything and everything here.

"My favourite thing to buy at the pound shop is chocolate and they have everything I could ever want here. They have amazing three for two deals.

"It's definitely much cheaper than the big shops like Tesco and Asda."

It has a huge range of items across 10 departments including a massive partyware section that will be over 22 metres long, making it a one-stop-shop for customers throwing a party.

Other departments include groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, craft and gardening.

Frozen 2 tableware has just hit stores ahead of Disney Frozen’s hotly-anticipated return to cinemas on November 22.

A range of stationery, toys, hair care, tableware and gift will also be arriving in stores nationwide soon.

There will also have a choice of Halloween dress-up, confectionery and decoration products, making it the perfect place to stock up on bargain goodies for a spooktacular celebration.

Prior to the opening, One Below Retail Limited managing director Christopher Edwards said: “We’re excited to launch our One Below superstore in Bradford.

“We will have the UK’s biggest range of items for £1 or under, sold under one roof. We offer stand-out value and a simple, fresh shopping experience for bargain hunters.”