New bar, restaurant, shops and apartments could be created in Harrogate under regeneration plans

Leeds-based property development and investment company, GMI Developments has submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council to create a development comprising a restaurant and bar, retail space and three apartments at 132-136 Kings Road in Harrogate.

In a statement, GMI said: "The premises, which have stood vacant since January 2020, comprise a range of interconnected, largely two-storey buildings which extend to more than 7,300 sq ft. Ocean House (134-136 Kings Road), the former Ramus retail unit (132 Kings Road) and an industrial unit fronting Bolton Street will be redeveloped into a mixed-use lifestyle and residential development in keeping with the local area.

"A pre-let for the ground floor unit in Ocean House has already been agreed with Moxmoor Limited to manage a new concept restaurant and bar, led by local operator Roger Moxham, one of the founding owners of the Cold Bath Brewing company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the planned development in Harrogate

The new restaurant, which would create up to 20 jobs, includes a 70 seat internal restaurant and bar with external pavement and courtyard seating.

GMI has submitted a detailed planning application for a change of use of Ocean House to house the new restaurant and bar, as well as two apartments above. The ground floor of 132 Kings Road will remain in retail use with an apartment above and the demolition of the industrial unit on Bolton Street will provide parking and space for the new apartments.