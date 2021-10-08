Eager for a change, David, 63, has opened Sweet Tooth Bakery on Stanningley Road on Friday (Oct 8) - selling incredible 'Cookie Pies' and a huge array of treats to eager customers in Armley.

However, the bakery also has an unbelievable back story - with David following in the footsteps of his son into the world of baking.

David's son Conor Stalbow, 28, and his business partner Yoni Phillips set up the bakery as an online venture in LS9 at the start of 2021 as a "side-hustle".

Sweet Tooth Bakery, Stanningley Road - which will be run by David Stalbow, 63 - opened on Friday

The pair have created a rapidly growing business - using Deliveroo, UberEats and other platforms to deliver homemade goods across the city centre.

Now, David has left his former career behind to spearhead the new Armley daytime-bakery to serve coffees, cakes and breakfast croissants to residents.

It is the first premises for the family-run business.

Speaking to the YEP from the bakery on the day of opening, David said: "What started as a side line for them has developed into this business.

"The lockdown was tough and it was the end of my career in the lighting industry.

"My plan is to be here during the day and sell the items, with my son and Yoni continuing the business at night.

"I always wanted to aim for the bakery to be something more up market and not be seen as a greasy café and I am really happy with it.

"It is exciting."

David has invested in a premium coffee machine and will serve a range of hot drinks and breakfast items in a morning.

Treats on offer include cookies, flapjacks, brownies and blondies.

The selection ranges in price from £2 to around £5, with "more than 90%" of the items on offer homemade, according to David.

He added: "We are hoping it goes well with the park opposite and passing trade.

"We look forward to meeting our new customers."

The bakery is set to open from 8am to 2pm Wednesday to Sunday, with the online business continuing from 6pm to 12am each night respectively.

