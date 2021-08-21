Aldi is set to open a brand new store on Chartists Way Morley on Thursday September 2 at 8am.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Simon Coates along with a team of 30 colleagues from the local community.

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the Chartists Way store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Aldi supermarket to open in Leeds in September

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running - exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Aldi Store Manager Simon Coates said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Morley.

"It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Morley to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]