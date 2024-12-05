My Landlord Cares becomes a member of the Sheffield Property Association

The Sheffield Property Association (S-PA), a dynamic group of businesses dedicated to enhancing Sheffield's built environment, has welcomed My Landlord Cares as its newest member.

My Landlord Cares, a well-established letting agency based in South Yorkshire, brings its extensive residential management expertise to the association. With a strong presence across Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, and Doncaster, the agency offers a wealth of knowledge in property management and tenant relations.

The S-PA, now comprising over 80 businesses, offers its members access to extensive support networks, events, and opportunities to participate in Sheffield's transformative projects. In the past year, the association has hosted numerous events, providing a platform for businesses to showcase and celebrate the city's new developments.

Mahara Haque, Founder and Director of My Landlord Cares, said: “I've known about the S-PA for a while, and after meeting with the board, I realised the immense value and opportunity it presents for any business to be a member, including My Landlord Cares. The association's extensive network and collaborative environment offer a unique platform for us to contribute to Sheffield's development while also growing our business.

"As a new member of the S-PA, I'm excited about the potential to leverage our expertise in residential management to support neighbourhoods beyond the city centre. We see a great opportunity to bridge the gap between long-term residents and the city's development process. By being part of the S-PA, we can amplify these voices and ensure more inclusive urban planning.

Tim Bottrill, Director of the Sheffield Property Association, said: “I’m delighted to welcome My Landlord Cares to our membership. By leveraging My Landlord Cares' experience in diverse urban and suburban settings, the S-PA is better equipped to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in Sheffield's varied neighbourhoods, ultimately contributing to a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to property development and management in the region.

“I look forward to seeing their contributions and the opportunities it will bring to the S-PA and our city.”

For more information about the Sheffield Property Association and its initiatives, please contact [email protected] or visit their website at sheffieldpropertyassociation.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram or X.