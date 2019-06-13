"Morrisons at Amazon" to expand across the UK

​Morrisons and Amazon ​are ​to expand ​their​ same day, online grocery home delivery service to ​five​ more cities across the UK​ including Sheffield.​

Bradford-based Morrisons said​ "​Morrisons at Amazon​"​ is an ultra-fast​,​ online grocery home delivery service, currently available to Amazon Prime Now customers in four cities: Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and parts of London and the home counties. ​

During 2019, this ultra-fast​,​ same day service will be rolled out to other cities, including ​​Sheffield​,​​ ​​Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool and Portsmouth. ​"​Morrisons at Amazon​"​ will be expanded to ​more​ cities across the UK​ over the coming years.​

Customers can order a full Morrisons shop online, which is then picked at a local Morrisons store, and delivered by Amazon. The option for delivery within one hour of the order being placed is available for many customers ​in​ these cities.

The expansion will see Morrisons becoming a retailer on Amazon’s Prime Now website and app, through ​"​Morrisons at Amazon​"​, selling directly to customers. Morrisons will continue as a wholesaler for Amazon’s other UK grocery offers.

​​Morrisons​'​ ​c​hief ​e​xecutive​​ ​David Potts​ ​said:​ ​“Morrisons​'​ conveniently located local supermarkets and Amazon’s very popular website and customer offer are an ideal combination, offering ultra-fast same day grocery home delivery for customers in and around cities across Britain.

“Amazon has been a valued partner of Morrisons for over three years, and we are pleased to be expanding our relationship together. Continuing to partner with the best digital operators such as Amazon is a significant, capital light growth opportunity for Morrisons.”

​​Amazon​'s​ UK ​c​ountry ​m​anager​​ ​Doug Gurr ​adde​d:​ ​“We have greatly valued our relationship with Morrisons since the launch of the Morrisons store on Prime Now in the UK in 2016 and expanding this relationship enables us to offer Morrisons high quality grocery selection to even more Prime members.

“We are committed to growing our grocery business so that we can continue to deliver what we know our customers will always care about – low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery – and our relationship with Morrisons is an important part of that long-term growth.

​"​With the Morrisons store on Prime Now, many Prime members can do their full weekly grocery shop online through Prime Now with ultra-fast same day delivery."

Analyst Clive Black at Shore Capital said: "We welcome this announcement from Morrison and Amazon as, building upon its existing activity from Dordon and its evolving store picking activities, it builds out the online grocery reach of the brand in a capital light manner.

​"​We also see potential significance in Amazon's commitment to grow its grocery business in the UK and the further deepening of its involvement with Morrisons.​"​