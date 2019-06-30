Morgans’ staff spend a day volunteering to help out Leeds Mencap

Leeds city living specialist Morgans is continuing to build on its relationship with Leeds Mencap.

More than 30 property professionals from the firm recently spent a full day volunteering at the local charity.

Proud of city: Managing director Jonathan Morgan.

Leeds Mencap supports over 450 children and adults with a learning disability in Leeds, as well as helping their families.

The charity provides a specialist playroom, family support, junior youth clubs, an inclusive dance project for 12 to 25 year olds, a siblings support group, school holiday play schemes, parent and carer support projects, a special Friday club for 18 to 25 year olds, as well as running a residential home.

Morgans’ managing director, Jonathan Morgan, said: “We continue to support Leeds Mencap, which is one of our favourite organisations, by taking our team to its home at the Vinery Centre, where we employ various levels of brain and brawn to do whatever we can to help.

“This includes everything from painting and cleaning, to programming the heating system and laying turf.

“Having operated in Leeds for over 22 years we are proud of our city and feel it’s really important to play an active role helping young people in Leeds.

“We have found that many of our team are keen to volunteer with deserving organisations, and by creating dedicated charity days, they can do it in a structured and meaningful way.

“Leeds Mencap is just one of the charities we regularly support. We also launched a Mental Health Pub Quiz earlier this year raising more than £26,500.

“The money was shared between The Market Place, which is a vital drop in centre in Leeds that gives information, support and counselling to people aged 13 to 25, and mental health charity Leeds Mind, which our marketing and PR officer, Lucy Smith, is also raising funds for through a sponsored Three Peaks challenge.”