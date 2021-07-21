The sustainable and plastic-free lifestyle shop will take over the Duke of Wellington in East Keswick on Friday July 23.

Customers can pick up liquid refills, household supplies and beauty products while they enjoy a pint at the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sustainable and plastic-free lifestyle shop will take over the Duke of Wellington in East Keswick on Friday July 23

It's part of a sustainability drive by the Duke of Wellington's new owners, John and Amy Lock, who are making changes to operate the venue in a more eco-friendly way.

“Being a community hub and a core part of the village life is really important to us,” Amy said.

“We’re all about fresh food and sustainability, but it isn’t always easy to be eco-friendly. You have the barriers of everything having to be wrapped and health and safety issues - you find yourself very easily using a lot of plastic.

“We try to do what we can and we thought this would be a great way to help that agenda and work with Original Way.”

Original Way is hosting pop-up shops across Leeds to make it more convenient for people in the city to live sustainably

John has worked in hospitality for 20 years and used lockdown as a chance to reflect on what he wanted from the new venture.

Sustainability is high on the couple's priorities and they have began growing vegetables, herbs and rhubarb which they hope to incorporate into the menu.

Amy said: "Being sustainable has definitely become higher on people’s agenda. We’ve spent a lot of time outdoors over the pandemic and that’s made people think differently.

“For us, and for the general public, I think we are more aware and that can only be a good thing.”

Original Way will host pop-up shops at other venues across Leeds to make it more convenient for people in the city to live sustainably.

The business's owners, Nic and Claire, added: "We really hope the residents of East Keswick enjoy what they see when they come to us and that it plants a seed with them that sparks their desire to use a refill service."