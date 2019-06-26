Leeds set for £400k World Cup boost

The Cricket World Cup is set to deliver a £400,000 windfall for Leeds Airbnb hosts, the tech firm has said.

The city hosts four Cricket World Cup matches at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, 20 years since the city last hosted the World Cup, bringing an influx of cricket fans from across the world.

Local hosts are expecting the largest rise in guest arrivals from India. According to Airbnb data, fans from India, who will play the final match in Leeds on July 6, will be flocking to the city, as local hosts are expecting a 138 per cent increase in guest arrivals compared to last year.

Hadi Moussa, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb said: “For those visiting Leeds for the first time, we hope that they’ll be motivated by their experiences with local hosts to come back again and again, ensuring a sustainable and long-term economic impact for the city.”