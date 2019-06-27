Leeds restaurant chain Red's True Barbecue bought out of administration

A popular restaurant, that has two sites in Leeds, has been bought out of administration today.

The deal to take on the Red's True Barbecue chain will save 200 jobs following what administrators described as "cash flow pressures" and "challenging trading".

Red’s Smoque Limited operated seven restaurants in the north of England under the Red’s True Barbecue brand, including restaurants in Headingley, Call Lane in Leeds city centre, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Its sister company, Legitimate Industries, operated a small-batch brewery in Leeds and together the companies employed around 250 people.

Anthony Collier and Andrew Haslam, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP Advisory LLP, were appointed Joint Administrators today (Thursday).

Already the Joint Administrators secured a partial sale of Red’s Smoque Limited to Tokyo Industries, a nightclub, bar and restaurant owner and operator with 36 UK sites. The firm has taken on sites in Leeds, Headingley, Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester, and around 200 workers have transferred across to the new owner. The transaction also included the Legitimate Industries microbrewery and its three employees.

The sites in Liverpool and Newcastle have ceased trading "with immediate effect" say FRP Advisory.

Mr Collier said: “Red’s True Barbecue is a well-known name in the northern hospitality industry and we’re pleased to have secured a deal that first and foremost saves many jobs. We wish the team at Tokyo Industries all success as they take the brand forward.

“The challenges facing the casual dining market are well documented and a period of rapid expansion, combined with a high overhead base, had unfortunately exacerbated the financial issues facing the business. Our main priority is now to work closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to support affected employees during what we know will be a difficult time.”

Red’s True Barbecue was founded by James Douglas and Scott Munro in 2012 with the intention of bringing authentic American barbecue food and flavours to new consumers. They will both join the Tokyo Industries group.

Aaron Mellor, founder of Tokyo Industries, added: “Red’s is an incredible brand with strong growth potential. James and Scott’s passion, creative yet rebellious attitude, and near cult status restaurants are a perfect synergy for both parties and we’re looking forward to working as a team to take the brand forward.”

Susan Kelly at Squires Patton Bogs provided legal advice to the Joint Administrators on the sale.

The portfolio for Tokyo Industries includes Bier Keller, Brew Haus and FAC251 Factory Manchester, and international locations including Ibiza, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Croatia and Dubai.