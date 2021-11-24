The Duncan is part of the Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which is based in Tadcaster and operates in the region of 200 pubs.

It took its name from the street where it stands, which became known as Duncan Street following a victory of Admiral Adam Duncan during the Napoleonic Wars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duncan pub in Duncan Street, Leeds, has been boarded up.

The pub had been a popular destination for Leeds United fans, with one group finding themselves rubbing shoulders with the club's director of football last year.

Victor Orta called into the venue in February 2020 as fans were enthusiastically singing "Leeds are going up", pints in hand, after a 1-0 victory over Reading.

Those days may now be over as the windows to the pub have been boarded up.

There is no signage outside the building to confirm a renovation is in progress or to give regular customers details of reopening date.

Duncan Street looking west towards Boar Lane in January 1964. On the left are two public houses, the Star & Garter and the Duncan. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Samuel Smith's Brewery has been approached but is yet to respond.