Leeds pub The Duncan closed up after trading for decades in city centre
A Leeds pub that has been part of life in the city centre for decades appears to have closed, with the building now completely boarded up.
The Duncan is part of the Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which is based in Tadcaster and operates in the region of 200 pubs.
It took its name from the street where it stands, which became known as Duncan Street following a victory of Admiral Adam Duncan during the Napoleonic Wars.
The pub had been a popular destination for Leeds United fans, with one group finding themselves rubbing shoulders with the club's director of football last year.
Victor Orta called into the venue in February 2020 as fans were enthusiastically singing "Leeds are going up", pints in hand, after a 1-0 victory over Reading.
Those days may now be over as the windows to the pub have been boarded up.
There is no signage outside the building to confirm a renovation is in progress or to give regular customers details of reopening date.
Samuel Smith's Brewery has been approached but is yet to respond.
