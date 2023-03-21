News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Oliver Awards 2023: Best pictures as restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways are celebrated in Headingley

There are hospitality businesses with cause for celebration following last night’s Oliver Awards ceremony.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

The Oliver Awards were launched in 2008 and aim to showcase talent from Leeds’ diverse and vibrant hospitality sector. This year marked the 14th edition of the awards and winners were announced last night (March 20).

Awards were dished out at a glitzy ceremony at Headingley Stadium, before guests enjoyed an afterparty at Green Room in the city centre. The full list of winners can be viewed on the Yorkshire Evening Post website.

Enjoy our gallery of photographs taken at the ceremony by Gerard Binks.

16 awards were dished out at the ceremony.

16 awards were dished out at the ceremony.

The ceremony was hosted by Rich Williams.

The ceremony was hosted by Rich Williams.

The judges crowned Drighlington's Prashad the Overall Restaurant of the Year.

The judges crowned Drighlington's Prashad the Overall Restaurant of the Year.

Chef of the Year went to Craig Rogan, executive chef at The Dakota Hotel.

Chef of the Year went to Craig Rogan, executive chef at The Dakota Hotel.

