Blueberry Hill Studios announced the closure of its current location in Kirkstall Industrial Park in a post of Facebook, saying it did so with a "super heavy heart".

They said their new landlord, who took ownership of the unit two years ago, had ended their lease and the purpose-built studios would be closing at midnight on Saturday August 14 - even though they add eight years left on the contract.

Barcode Zebra was among the bands that rehearsed at Blueberry Hill Studios. Picture: Andrew Roe

The statement - signed from Tom, Bertie, Winnie and the entire team - continued: "This has all developed over the last two weeks and unfortunately, there is an unwillingness to negotiate their issues. A thriving business, nine years young, in the bin in two weeks. It feels suspicious and is a hard one to swallow, but it’s out of our hands.

"I’m really sorry to the 14 staff that have lost their jobs. Homeboy Pizza Co who have lost their newly established base. And, of course, Gordon from Single Coil Guitars. Both these businesses will push forward strongly in another location, I’m sure.

"I personally want to thank everyone who passed through our doors over the last nine years. The music community in Leeds is one of a kind, and you enabled us to be the best rehearsal studios that I’ve ever stepped foot in.

"We’re super proud of everything we achieved whilst we were here. The business was more successful than ever and was only looking forward.

"We’re still here until Saturday at midnight so come drink and be merry, eat pizza, jam out, and cuddle and cry with us one last time.

"Thanks for all the memories and all the best in all your future endeavours!"

The announcement prompted a flurry of messages from musicians and other customers, expressing their dismay at the closure and thanking the team for all they had done.

Charlie Daykin wrote: "Gutted to hear this news - Barcode Zebra have loved rehearsing at Blueberry Hill where it really felt like home. Good luck with any new ventures and please let us know if we can help in any way. Thanks for the great times."

James Bentham said: "Absolutely gutted. Quite easily the best practice rooms I've ever used, amazing staff and it's been great to see the improvements you've made over the last few years with the beer hall and outside seating. Pacifica's Monday ritual will not be the same."

Iain Clarke said: "The best rehearsal space in Yorkshire bar none. Such a shame, and I feel for every single one of you. Thank you so much for all your hard work over the last nine years. We will all sorely miss you."

Nathan Johnson said: "I am absolutely gutted. Thank you so much for all the good times, honestly the best local anyone could have asked for. Didn't even get one final dance in the events space."

Scott Best wrote: "Absolutely loved attending events and stopping by after climbing for a pint. Massive loss for the area and Leeds as a whole."

Ben Smith added: "This is terrible news, really gutted for you guys. Blueberry was the best studios I’ve used in Leeds. Kept me and the lads sane during the pandemic. I hope you can find a new home."