Leeds mum made redundant in pandemic launches sustainable kids clothing brand at White Rose

Maria Masud launched the Kool Kiddos kiosk at White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday, after the success of her online store which launched earlier this year.

The brand sells colourful clothing for children aged 5-10 with slogans around sustainability and saving the planet.

Her second collection, Hoodify, will market children aged 12-15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Masud, 40, launched her Kool Kiddos online fashion brand earlier this year

Maria, from Alwoodley, was made redundant from her job as a business analyst in February and used the time to kick start her business.

The mum-of-two told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I took inspiration from my eldest daughter who is 10, she's very outspoken and full of life and she had some great ideas.

"It's all about sustainability but my target audience is quite young, so I wanted to convey the positive messages in a subtle way.

"The clothes are very colourful and fun, so children are happy wearing them, but the messages make them aware of nature and the environment from a young age."

The Kool Kiddos kiosk launched at White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday

Kool Kiddos slogans include 'Save the Planet', 'Certified Tree Hugger' and 'Clean Earth, Happy Earth'.

Maria is excited to expand her business into the busy White Rose shopping centre.

“I’ve done everything myself," the 40-year-old added.

"I love taking on projects and that gave me the strength and courage to set up my own business.

"I can't wait to have a physical presence and build that engagement with customers."