Leeds law firm Walker Morris joins forces with Yorkshire-based training provider to tackle remote working challenges

(from left to right) Quarterdeck directors Alan Aucion, Kris Northfield and Laura Bouttell

With home working likely to continue for some time, the Leeds-based law firm Walker Morris is providing its team with access to accredited digital courses from training specialist Quarterdeck.

The Harrogate-based business specialises in leadership and people management programmes.

The 450-strong team at Walker Morris has been able to use Quarterdeck’s library of more than 100 video courses and lessons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Quarterdeck has also developed bespoke content for the law firm to help tackle the challenges of remote working post-Covid by focusing on improving the team’s resilience and well-being. The training has seen strong engagement with Walker Morris colleagues having accessed more than 1,000 Quarterdeck videos over the last nine months.”

Emma Wilkinson, learning and development manager at Walker Morris, said: “Having previously attended one of Quarterdeck’s taster sessions, I really liked their delivery style, and with colleagues facing the challenges of leading and managing hybrid and virtual teams during the last year, the company’s online solution seemed to perfectly meet the training needs we had identified.”

Laura Bouttell, managing director of Quarterdeck, added: “Walker Morris is a great example of a forward-looking business which is finding new ways of supporting its team as they adapt to the challenges of working in the post-Covid world.