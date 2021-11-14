Leeds haircare brand loved by barbers launches special edition beer with Northern Monk Brewery

Leeds brand Slick Gorilla has partnered with Northern Monk brewery to launch a special edition beer

Slick Gorilla was founded by Burley brothers Ari and Ash Farbod in 2016 and their men's hair products are now used by thousands of barbers in more than 30 different countries.

'King of the Jungle' is a German lager with a citrus kick that mimics the design of Slick Gorilla packaging.

It was posted to the lucky winners of a giveaway earlier this month and will be sent all over the world to feature in barber shop promotions.

Northern Monk's head brewer enjoyed a free haircut

The Slick Gorilla team got to visit Northern Monk's production site in Sydenham Road, where the head brewer enjoyed a free haircut.

Slick Gorilla's chief operations officer, Lee Martin, said: "Barbers love a good beer, so we thought it would be a winning formula.

"We've designed it in line with our packaging and brand DNA. It's called King of the Jungle and we describe ourselves as the king of hair products.

"It's a German lager with a citrus kick, but it's for everyone - like our hair products as well. We've got products for everyone."