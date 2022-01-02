Leeds entrepreneur wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise for pioneering health and wellbeing charity

Gill Trevor left a job with O2 to set up Phoenix Health and Wellbeing centre, in Park Lane, in 2013.

Her social enterprise, which takes ‘profit’ from full-price paying clients to provide care for people on low incomes, is one of 17 organisations to receive The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Gill was presented with the award by Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, during a ceremony at the Leeds Library last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Trevor was presented with the award by Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, during a ceremony at the Leeds Library

The charity heard that it has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to sustainable development back in April but, due to the pandemic, had to wait to be presented with the business accolade.

“The wait was certainly worth it," Gill said.

"We have been on such a high since we found out that we had won the award and now we actually have our hands on the certificate signed by Her Majesty and the Prime Minister and the rose bowl, we all feel another wave of positivity.

Phoenix Health and Wellbeing Centre, on Park Lane, provides wellbeing support to people who have chronic health issues and low incomes.

"Receiving this fantastic endorsement makes all the effort we have put into developing our sustainable social enterprise so worthwhile, it has had a huge impact on the business."

Phoenix provides wellbeing support to people who have chronic health issues and low incomes.

It has helped more than 400 people with depression and anxiety or physical conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease and forms of cancer.

Local medical and healthcare professionals refer people to the charity whose staff, therapists and volunteers provide counselling, massage and acupuncture.

For every £10 someone spends with the charity, £4 goes towards funding treatments for local people who couldn’t normally afford these services.

Gill added: “We are also extending our ear acupuncture clinics as there has been a marked increase in the number of men with prostate cancer coming to us for support.

"Early in the New Year we will be starting a pain recovery trial for people who have suffered severe emotional trauma.”