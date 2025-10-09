Leeds-based SOCOTEC UK and Ireland Signs Multi-Million Pound Water Quality Monitoring Contract with Yorkshire Water

SOCOTEC UK and Ireland celebrate major contract

SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services is pleased to announce its largest-ever water quality monitoring contract with Yorkshire Water, totalling tens of millions of pounds.

The strategic partnership sees SOCOTEC deliver comprehensive water quality monitoring services, of the receiving water upstream and downstream of their assets. Covering an initial seven-year period, with potential for a three-year extension, for Yorkshire Water, it is the first contract of its kind to be awarded to any company under Section 82 of the Environment Act 2021.

Led by Commercial Manager, James Teale, and Business Unit Director Isabell Holling, the project is a major milestone for SOCOTEC within the environmental monitoring sector. The move aligns with SOCOTEC’s strategic growth strategy, as well as helping Yorkshire Water fulfil its Section 82 legal requirements, increasing the transparency around water quality data through its publication in real time by 2030.

Isabell said of the deal: “I am thrilled we have been selected as the supplier for such a monumental contract. Our partnership with Yorkshire Water has been strong for over 15 years, and we are now looking forward to enabling them to meet their Continuous Water Quality Monitoring obligations under Section 82 of the Environment Act 2021.

“We are confident that our practical experience and expertise in procuring, installing, maintaining and calibrating water quality monitoring equipment will enable us to provide independently collected, high quality, reliable data to Yorkshire Water, and ultimately, the public – enabling us to continue our SOCOTEC mission, building trust for a safer and sustainable world.”

Bethany Harris, Project Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This partnership with SOCOTEC marks a significant step forward in how we approach water quality monitoring. The scale and ambition of this project reflect our commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility.

“Working with SOCOTEC’s expertise and innovative technology, we’re ensuring that our customers and communities have access to accurate, real-time data that supports a healthier, more sustainable water environment.”

SOCOTEC will be responsible for lots of different functions for Yorkshire Water, including the installation, maintenance and calibration of monitoring equipment.

The project will involve SOCOTEC’s Water Quality teams, who will be overseeing the installation of 736 water quality stations across the first five years of the contract.

James added: “We have been developing our own suite of AquaHawk water quality products for the last two years, specifically for the Section 82 monitoring, so it is fantastic to be onboard with Yorkshire Water, where we can support them with such a significant programme.”

Matthew Marriott, CEO of SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, said: “This being the first contract of its kind to cover Section 82 of the Environment Act 2021, is significant. We will be providing real-time, trustworthy data that will be available to the general public within one hour of collection – utilising the expertise of knowledge of our team to best effect.

“We look forward to working with Yorkshire Water closely over the next decade and utilise the best technology available to us to continue pushing forward and finding new ways to innovate.”

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC group, said: “At SOCOTEC, we are committed to safeguarding water quality through advanced environmental expertise. From real-time water flow monitoring, effluent and surface water compliance to quality inspections in the UK, to potable water safety inspections in the Netherlands with the main Dutch waterboards, and hydro ecological diagnostics, water pollution as well as wastewater treatment and circularity services in France, our 300 water experts provide trusted solutions across Europe.

“Our strength lies in a unified approach: combining field data, regulatory knowledge, and innovation. We see water as a critical resource to protect, and we act accordingly for our clients. SOCOTEC stands as a leading group for water-related compliance and risk management.”