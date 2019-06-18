Leeds-based Smoothwall acquires Safeguard Software as part of expansion plans

The technology firm Smoothwall has acquired the digital record keeping company, Safeguard Software, as part of its expansion plans.

The investment will see schools across the UK benefit from a more comprehensive safeguarding system, which will help to protect vulnerable children both online and offline.

Safeguard’s record management software will integrate with Smoothwall’s monitoring solution, which enables schools to protect children at risk of harm.

Georg Ell, CEO at Smoothwall, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Safeguard Software.

“It is a well-respected product, with a rapidly growing customer base that values its ease of use and affordability.

“Bringing together monitoring and record keeping under one roof means we are now the only provider to offer both, strengthening the value in our Optimum digital safety suite of products.

“Adding Safeguard to our product family means schools can have integrated digital record keeping and a holistic safeguarding picture, which combines online and offline, of each pupil.”

He added: “This ensures those who need help get it and schools fulfil their statutory requirements.

“This is just the latest in a line of investments Smoothwall has made over the past 12 months to drive sustainable growth as a business, in the service of our customers and to pursue our mission to be the most trustworthy provider of safeguarding in the world.”

Smoothwall is a global developer of digital safeguarding services.

Headquartered in Leeds, with US offices based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Smoothwall protects more than four million users in 60 countries.