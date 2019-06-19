Leeds-based Panintelligence opens first overseas office in Boston, Massachusetts

The Yorkshire-based business intelligence (BI) and data analytics software developer Panintelligence has opened its first overseas office in Boston in the US.

The move, which follows a number of US contract wins and a year of market research and business development, will see the firm based at the Cambridge Innovation Centre’s Milk Street site in downtown Boston.

The firm’s CEO, Zandra Moore, said: “The US has been of interest for some time, as UK clients were increasingly deploying our platform across borders with many users based in the US. After meeting with market experts from the British Consulate in Boston, and visiting the city twice and testing the water, it’s been an easy decision to invest in opening the doors of our first overseas base in Boston.”

She added: “The whole tech community there is so vibrant and exciting. With so many developers and resellers who need smart data tools, it’s a perfect region to expand into as we scale-up. The fact that there are also tech and fintech experts within DIT’s consulate there has also really helped us get early traction.”

The Panintelligence software platform enables businesses to use their own data in almost any format to drive strategic decision-making, helping them lower costs and analyse trends.

“The US market is huge, the technology available there is no more advanced than here in the UK and they have a more fragmented regulatory environment that makes our ‘never moved, never copied’ data principles perfect for many applications,” added Ken Miller, CTO of Leeds-based Panintelligence.

He added: “We’re really proud to be a gritty Yorkshire company that’s competing globally, and it’s a great opportunity to show the US that there are some fantastic innovative tech firms from the north of England that have global potential.”