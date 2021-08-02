Leeds-based North East Heating Solutions reports rapid growth as homeowners seek 'green' heating systems

North East Heating Solutions has seen turnover double to more than £1m and it is expanding its customer service team to meet demand.

A spokesman said: "As the government recently announced plans to ban the installation of gas boilers in new homes from 2025, homeowners are considering greener alternatives. Gas boilers account for around 17 per cent of the UK’s overall emissions. Additionally, a carbon price on gas for heating is also under consideration, echoing a similar move in the European Union."

North East Heating Solutions installs energy-efficient electric heating across the North of England. The German manufactured radiators can replace existing central heating and provide an economical alternative to reduce a home’s carbon footprint.

Commenting on the expansion, Howard Klineberg, managing director of North East Heating Solutions, said: “We’ve seen a big spike in enquiries and orders as more people consider greener alternatives to gas central heating. Many of our customers use renewable energy providers to further reduce their carbon footprint.

“The technology has come a long way in recent years, and our radiators can be controlled from an app, which allows each room to be heated quickly and individually; it’s a much more efficient way to heat your home.”

The firm also supplies electric water heaters that are smaller and more efficient than traditional gas water cylinders.