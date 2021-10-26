Leeds-based management consultancy Potentuel to provide strategic response to changes caused by pandemic

Potentuel operates internationally from offices in Leeds and Essex. It is led by Steve Tolton and Matt Thompson with a team of researchers and communications experts to deliver projects.

Mr Thompson is the former marketing director of Autotrader and global vehicle data business Solera cap hpi, while Mr Tolton leads the award-winning integrated marketing agency Fuel, which has a UK and global client base.

Matt Thompson

A spokesman said: "The consultancy aims to provide a strategic response to Covid and the business challenges of today by recognising that employees and customers have new expectations. It helps businesses reconnect their teams with the values and ambition of their company, improving talent retention, customer satisfaction to drive innovation and growth."

Mr Thompson said: “Potentuel is here to help companies manage these extraordinary times. We work in partnership with organisations to deliver a universally successful destination where every employee will experience their full potential and play a part in the innovation and growth of their business.

“The global economy is recovering but beset with challenges ranging from the supply chain to talent attraction and retention issues. As a result, the ability and the opportunity to connect teams with company values and commercial outcomes have never been more important.

"Talented people expect to influence more than just where or how they work. Unlocking this potential in a business-like way needs to be the priority while ensuring that the newly empowered people understand their responsibilities and the business priorities. They will reciprocate with their everyday actions.”

Potentuel has a three-phase strategic programme that drives sustainable business growth and is aligned to customer and wider stakeholder needs.

The spokesman added: "The consultancy has identified a range of challenges that many organisations face as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

"It argues that Covid has made a profound difference in employees’ views of their business, how they work, and their relationship with their colleagues and leadership team. Their view of the value of their work and what matters to them has changed, and that is also true of customers. The change shouldn’t be suppressed or ignored, but positively grasped and encouraged."

Mr Thompson added: “Understanding people is key. Our approach offers a new way forward with clear planning aligned to commercial goals.