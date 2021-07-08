Leeds-based Jet2 and Jet2holidays rated amongst best companies in the UK for customer service

Jet2 at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The Leeds-based company, which operates the Jet2 com airline and package-holiday provider Jet2holidays, both rated highly in the The July 2021 UK Customer Satisfaction Survey Index (UKCSI).

The index, published by The Institute of Customer Service, places Jet2holidays joint 9th out of more than 250 major brands and organisations.

The tour operator was given a customer satisfaction score of 83.5, meaning it is the top company in the ‘tourism’ category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is he only tour operator to appear in the top 50 companies for customer service.

The average tourism company scored 78.8.

Jet2.com has also experienced similar success after being ranked joint 44th out of more than 250 brands and organisations.

With a customer satisfaction score of 81.1, considerably higher than the national transport average of 71.5, it makes the leading leisure airline the top-ranked ‘transport’ company in the survey, as well as the only airline to make it into the top 50.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It has been an incredibly difficult time for the travel industry, but that has not altered our approach to putting our customers first.

"Despite the challenges, we have ensured that our customer-first strategy has remained at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud that our efforts continue to be recognised, this time by the UKCSI.

"Not only do we continue to lead the industry, but our outstanding customer service has also improved over the past year, which is something I am incredibly proud of.

“Last week saw our Summer 21 flights and holidays programme resume and the start of operations from new base Bristol Airport, and we have no doubt that even more positive times are ahead.

"We cannot wait to take more customers on a much-needed holiday and to showcase why we lead the way when it comes to customer service.”

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been published by The Institute of Customer Service twice a year since 2008.