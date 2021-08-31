Leeds-based financial recruiter KUDU research aims to provide jobs boost for Yorkshire

Leeds-based KUDU Search has been set up to find key finance professionals for owner managed businesses in Yorkshire.

Founder Director, Don Aitken,said: "It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while and, although the pandemic is not over, the time is right.

"The financial recruitment market bounced back in the second half of 2020 and has been gathering steam ever since. Many candidates and clients are planning for the future again rather than focusing on the shorter-term opportunities and challenges of Covid.”.

“If the opportunity is compelling and the recruitment process is run well, you can always find the best people even if they are not yet looking for the next challenge.”