Leeds-based agency Umpf celebrates double CIPR win at National awards

Leeds-based PR, social media and influencer agency, Umpf, is celebrating national recognition after scooping two top honours at the annual CIPR Excellence Awards 2025 in London, including a category win and a prestigious Mark of Excellence.

Last night at a ceremony held at The Royal Lancaster in Hyde Park, the agency took home the top award in the ‘Best Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Campaign’ category for its standout campaign with premium shopping outlet, Clarks Village in Somerset.

Its campaign – Pawsome Pooch: Making Clarks Village Top Dog for Outlet Shopping – was praised by the judges as a “clever, feel-good campaign that delivered a creative and engaging experience with a limited budget.” The judges also commended the agency’s “clever use of puns and interactive elements which made the campaign memorable and shareable, driving strong reach and positive engagement.”

In addition to the category win, Umpf also received a Mark of Excellence for its creation of ‘The World’s Biggest Santa Skate’ campaign, a record-breaking festive event, also at Clarks Village.

Both campaigns showcased Umpf’s blend of creativity, impact and results, reaffirming its reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most dynamic and award-winning creative agencies.

Milly Rose, senior account director at Umpf, said: "To have our work with our client Clarks Village recognised on a national stage is a huge honour. These awards are a credit to our talented team and our fantastic client partnership with Clarks Village.

“It’s fantastic to see our creative PR campaigns and stunts delivering such a big impact commercially for our client and of course being recognised and celebrated by the industry on a national level."

With clients across the UK, including Belling, Harrison Spinks, Landsec and the NHS, Umpf is based in the heart of Leeds, with a second office in London.