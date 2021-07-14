“We are looking for enthusiastic, talented people to join the GBS family”

GBS has added Leeds to its growing list of UK campuses, with the base at St George House in Great George Street set to see up to 4,000 students a week.

GBS offers quality higher education courses in banking/finance, healthcare, computing and business, with a flexible approach, designed to fit around the lives of students with family and other work commitments.

The new learning facility at Leeds will offer a variety of great local career opportunities, with posts available for lecturers, IT staff, cleaners, admin staff, admission officers, security staff and HR officers.

You can find a full list of vacancies here.

GBS is keen to work closely with the local community and is fully committed to the city and surrounding area with this new move into the 41,000 sq ft building previously held by Leeds City Council.

“We are delighted to be in Leeds and to be able to open up some fantastic employment opportunities in the city. We are looking for enthusiastic, talented people to join the GBS family; people who share our passion for education, changing lives and contributing to society,” says Professor Ray Lloyd, chief executive officer at GBS.

“We certainly look forward to welcoming our first wave of students in September and need to make sure we have a great group of staff who will enable our students to change their lives through education.”

The organisation has built a well-deserved reputation for stimulating jobs, great working conditions, competitive salaries and the chance to develop your career in an organisation that has not stopped growing.

According to the website: “At GBS, a job is not just a job. It’s a career, a vocation, a way to make a difference in the world. Knowing that you have like-minded colleagues around you to work with in shaping lives for the better.”

GBS offers a wide range of industry-focused higher education courses, designed to fit around your busy schedule. Those looking to create their own future can become part of the vibrant and diverse educational community – and that includes staff too.

Business lecturer Olian Dura says he has received “a great level of support from just about everyone”.

He adds: “It's an absolutely outstanding structure, and it's the best place I've worked so far in my career. If you want to progress in the education sector, GBS is the right place to do so.”