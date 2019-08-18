Journey Further signs deal with Evans Cycles

Have your say

Leeds-based agency Journey Further has secured a major deal with national cycling firm Evans Cycles.

Journey Further has been appointed by the specialist bike shop to handle its entire performance marketing account with a media budget, as the company looks to drive online sales.

Evans Cycles

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

The agency won the account following a five-way competitive pitch.

Journey Further’s remit will encompass paid search, programmatic, paid social and SEO for Evans Cycles, as it focuses its efforts on increasing revenue and frequency of purchases through an integrated performance marketing strategy.

Read more: How Meadowhall trialled 'facial recognition' technology

The business was previously handled by two external agencies and in-house.

Dan Peden, Strategy Director at Journey Further said: “We are really excited about working with Evans Cycles.

“They are an ambitious team who understand the power of an integrated and strategic approach to performance marketing.

“It is testament to our team’s passion and expertise in retail e-commerce that Evans has chosen to partner with us.”

Read more: Rashmi Dube - how AI is transforming the car industry

Journey Further is based at Clarence Dock and was founded by entrepreneur Robin Skidmore and built the Epiphany agency into a multimillion pound business before selling it to Jaywing.

It was recognised as Search Agency of the Year at the Northern Digital Awards 2019.

Amongst its clients are the likes of Sky, Claire’s accessories, Pandora, SCS and Airtasker.

Founded in January 2017, the agency has grown from three people to a team of 43 and seen turnover growth of 125 per cent, with fee revenue growing by 183 per cent to £1.8 million.

Meanwhile Evans Cycles was founded in London by cyclist Frederick Evans and now has dozens of stores nationwide, including in Castleford, Leeds, Sheffield and York.

It ran into trouble last year when it entered administration.

A rescue deal with Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley was agreed and a number of stores were closed.

The Journey Further agreement will see it seek to swell its online presence in an increasingly competitive cycle retail marketplace.