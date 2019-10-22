Jobs lost as law firm Slater and Gordon closes its Leeds office
JOBS have been lost after law firm Slater and Gordon closed its Leeds office.
A Slater and Gordon spokesperson said: “We have introduced new technology and processes that allow us to work more efficiently and provide a better experience for our customers. Consequently, we are closing our Leeds office and relocating the work to other locations.” The spokesman did not provide details on the number of staff affected. However, The Yorkshire Post understands that around 29 jobs have been lost. Slater and Gordon was founded in Australia in 1935 and arrived in the UK in 2012. In 2017, Slater and Gordon was acquired by new owners, led by Anchorage Capital. Two years ago Slater and Gordon separated from its sister company in Australia to become an independent, private firm in the UK