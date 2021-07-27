International Personal Finance has recorded a significantly improved financial performance

International Personal Finance has delivered a trading update for the City

International Personal Finance, provides unsecured consumer credit to 1.7 million customers across 11 markets. It operates the world's largest home credit business and a fintech operator, IPF Digital .

In the half year ended 30 June 2021, International Personal Finance achieved group profit before tax of £43.3 million and all its divisions were profitable.

International Personal Finance said it had made very good progress towards rebuilding the business and serving customers safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Ryan, chief executive officer at IPF, said: "Our business plays a very important role in society by providing credit responsibly to those who are underbanked or underserved and, against a challenging backdrop of frequently changing lockdown restrictions, our teams have worked hard to serve our customers safely and rebuild our business.

"I am very pleased to report a significantly improved financial performance, with the group delivering £43.3 million profit in the first half of the year.