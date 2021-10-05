How the £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme is reviving one of Britain's oldest industrial sites in Leeds

(from left) Rebecca Gaunt from CEG and Matt Vasey from Onsite at Kirkstall Forge

Two property deals have been secured at CEG’s Kirkstall Forge development with security, facilities management and site services business, Onsite UK, taking Studio 3 and a worldwide cloud computing specialist moving into Forge Studios 4.

A spokesman said: "Both studios provide 750 sq ft of space and are designed to help smaller businesses benefit from the facilities available at Kirkstall Forge.

Mark Vasey, Sales Director, at Onsite UK said: “Having scoured the market for a suitable home for our office relocate, Kirkstall Forge was the best Grade A office space by far. It has a great community feel and offers far more than just a space to work in. With all the activities and events that take place CEG have made it a really pleasant environment for all our staff.”

Only one studio remains available, offering space for up to 44 desks.

Paul Richardson, investment manager at CEG, explains: “We are delighted to welcome new businesses to the Kirkstall Forge business community.

“The site continues to be a popular choice offering easy access by rail into Leeds, as well as on-site parking.

“The studios remain well-occupied with only one available and, as a result of their popularity, we have just launched additional studios at our Albion Street offices in Leeds City Centre. In addition to the Let Ready studio space, we also have a ground floor, self-contained office available as well.”

The development is already home to major Leeds companies including Zenith, Bupa and Mercedes Benz Vans.

The statement added: "CEG is also bringing forwards the next 200,000 sq ft office building, with an opportunity for occupiers to secure a pre-let.

"In addition to the Let Ready space, CEG also has a ground floor 2,987 sq ft self-contained office available within Kirkstall Forge, with its own front door entrance.

"Ultimately, the £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme is set to become home to a thriving mixed-use community comprising 1,050 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space."