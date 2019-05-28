How Leeds Bradford airport ranks against Stansted, Manchester and Gatwick airports for flight delays

Yorkshire's airports have ranked better than Gatwick, Manchester and Stanstead when it comes to flight delays.

An investigation has found that London Stansted was the worst UK airport for flight delays last year with departures from the Essex airport, the fourth busiest in the UK, being an average of 25 minutes late in 2018, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data.

The poll took into account every scheduled and chartered flight from 24 major UK airports, not including cancelled flights. Flights across all featured airports were delayed by an average of 16 minutes in 2018.

It placed Leeds Bradford airport at joint 15th place with Aberdeen, Isle of Man, East Midlands and London Heathrow with an average delay of 13 minutes per flight and Doncaster Sheffield airport even lower down the chart at joint 20th with Bournemouth and Exeter airports.

The findings from the research have been branded "completely unacceptable" by the consumer group Which? and an MP for the west Leeds area added that while there are mitigating factors for Leeds Bradford airport, there is also a duty from airline companies and airports to provide a better service.

Reaction

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey said: "Given where Leeds Bradford airport is, and how high it is, it is understandable that there would be delays because of the weather conditions, but it is frustrating for the number of passengers that are having to wait. You have to arrive (for flights) early enough as it is and you just want to get on with your journey. People criticise train companies for not delivering and the same should apply for aircrafts.

"It is difficult to compare like for like. Some of the southern airports are extremely busy and there are all sorts of factors that they have to face. Gatwick and Stanstead have grown enormously over recent years so you would expect them to have far more delays but there is a duty on the airline and airports to ensure that they provide the right service. These people have paid their money and are due a good service."

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is the UK’s newest purpose built international airport, and started operating in April 2005 on the site of the former RAF Finningley air base. By 2030 it could see as many as 10m passengers per year.

Reacting to the findings, Chris Harcombe, aviation development director for the airport, said: "We're pleased to be one of the top performing airports in the UK and our easy, friendly, relaxed service, ensures that our passengers begin their journies in a timely fashion. We will continue to strive to improve departure times so our customers can begin their holidays to over 55 destinations without delay."

Belfast City (George Best) recorded the best performance with a figure of just eight minutes.

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: "It's completely unacceptable for passengers to be regularly delayed by nearly half an hour. These delays aren't just an inconvenience but can leave holidaymakers hundreds of pounds out of pocket because of missed connections, transfers and fines for picking up their hire car late.

"While compensation is available for delays of over three hours, airlines should stop passing the buck and make it easier for their passengers by finally introducing automatic compensation."

The list of airports and delays

Here are the figures in full, ranked from worst to best performance.

1. London Stansted: 25 minutes

2=. London Luton: 19 minutes

2=. Birmingham: 19 minutes

4. London Gatwick: 18 minutes

5=. Manchester: 16 minutes

5=. Jersey: 16 minutes

7=. Edinburgh: 15 minutes

7=. Belfast International: 15 minutes

7=. Southend: 15 minutes

7=. Glasgow: 15 minutes

11=. Newcastle: 14 minutes

11=. Durham Tees Valley: 14 minutes

11=. Cardiff: 14 minutes

11=. Southampton: 14 minutes

15=. Aberdeen: 13 minutes

15=. Isle of Man: 13 minutes

15=. East Midlands: 13 minutes

15=. Leeds Bradford: 13 minutes

15=. London Heathrow: 13 minutes

20=. Bournemouth: 12 minutes

20=. Exeter: 12 minutes

20=. Doncaster Sheffield: 12 minutes

23. Liverpool (John Lennon): 10 minutes

24. Belfast City (George Best): Eight minutes