How Leeds-based BigChange attracted 170 new customers during first six months of 2021

Martin Port

BigChange, which is based in Leeds, revealed that 1,600 organisations worldwide are now using its software to improve their business performance.

New customers include T&M Plant Hire, JBC Industrial Services, Countyclean Environmental Services and Environ Property Services.

Martin Port, BigChange’s founder and CEO, told The Yorkshire Post that turnover this year is set to rise by 50 per cent to £20m.

He added: “More and more companies are feeling the effects of remote working and not having the tech in place.

“People are reflecting on the systems they have got and the need to improve those systems,’’ he added. “COVID-19 had an impact in the second quarter of last year for our customers, but they have bounced back from that.”

More than a quarter of the company’s existing customers bought additional licences to support their business growth in the past six months.

BigChange has accelerated its expansion plans this year following a £75 million investment from private equity firm Great Hill Partners in February.

Great Hill Partners, which is the firm behind Wayfair, ZoomInfo and Reward Gateway, invested significant capital to support growth and innovation.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Great Hill Partners targets investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the consumer, digital infrastructure, financial technology, healthcare, and software sectors.

BigChange recently revealed it had appointed Richard Warley as its new chairman. Mr Warley has experience running technology companies in Europe, Japan and North America.

Mr Warley said: “BigChange is an amazing company with a clear mission and purpose to drive growth and sustainability for its customers and community.

“It has already transformed the way that over 1,500 organisations manage their mobile workforces with its revolutionary technology platform that streamlines processes, eliminates unnecessary work and reduces the carbon footprint of mobile workforces.”

“With its significant new equity backing, BigChange is poised to accelerate investment in its platform, as well as international expansion.

“I am very excited to support BigChange’s CEO, Martin Port, and the leadership team in realising the company’s purpose.”

The company has hired 40 employees, including a new chief marketing officer, to provide a boost for its expansion plans.

The company also embarked on an innovation programme to enhance its core software-as-a-service platform with new data, automation and payments capabilities.