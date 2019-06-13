How boyband Westlife helped Leeds' firstdirect arena pass a milestone in a million

The firstdirect arena in Leeds passed the three million visitor mark - thanks to a little help from an Irish boy-band.

Westlife played two dates in the city earlier this week and Tuesday night's show saw the arena welcome its third millionth customer.

Both nights were packed out for the Twenty Tour which celebrated 20 years of hits for the band which retains four original members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan.

Byrne spoke this week about his time as a professional footballer where he spent two years with Leeds United after signing for them as a goalkeeper in 1995 before finding fame as a singer.

first direct arena general manager, Jen Mitchell said: “It is fitting that we welcomed our three millionth guest on a night when we hosted such a legendary act in Westlife.

"Since opening our doors for Bruce Springsteen in 2013 we have attracted some of the biggest shows in the world to our magnificent venue and fans have been treated to some amazing performances.

"I have no doubt that millions of happy memories have been made in this time and, with stellar artists lining up to perform at the first direct arena, millions more are still be made.”

The arena opened in 2013 and hosts events ranging from music concerts, ice shows, tattoo expos, boxing matches and stand-up comedy. It has a 13, 500 capacity and was voted Best New Venue in the World 2014 at the Stadium Business Awards,

Joe Gordon, Head of first direct, said: “We’re really proud of our long-running association with the arena, and it’s such an effective partnership because it’s built along a shared vision of pioneering amazing customer experiences.

“Leeds is our home too, it’s where our people live and it means we can give back to the communities around here. We do a lot of work with people and children in the area as well as our customers, and its fantastic three million people have now been able to create happy memories at the arena.”

Westlife themselves have sold over 55 million records, notched 14 UK number one singles and sold over five million concert tickets worldwide.