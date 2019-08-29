Home fitness giant Peloton to open 1,000 sq ft showroom in Leeds

Home fitness giant Peloton is to open a massive showroom in Leeds, the first time it has done so outside of London.

The firm will open its latest showroom in Victoria Gate, part of its flagship destination Victoria Leeds. The new location will be the company’s sixth showroom in the UK, and its first outside of the capital.

Peloton

Read more: Hammerson reveals major Leeds regeneration plan

Expected to open in Leeds this autumn, the new 1,000 sq ft showroom will provide consumers with the chance to try the Peloton Bike in person.

Peloton delivers up to 48 classes produced daily, and a library of thousands of on-demand classes taught by a roster of instructors.

It aims to deliver real-time motivation and curated playlists and delivers its content through the Peloton Bike and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson which owns Victoria Gate, said: “Peloton is a great example of a brand that is really making the most of its online and physical presence to deliver for customers.

Victoria Gate

"It has shaken up the fitness industry in just a few years by combining high quality physical locations with incredible online content, and it is a real vote of confidence in Victoria Leeds that Peloton has chosen the destination for its first showroom outside of London.

"Cycling is an obsession in Yorkshire, and as one of the leading retail and leisure destinations in the North East, Victoria Leeds is no exception. We saw huge demand for our Rapha pop-up earlier in the year, and for our events around the Tour de Yorkshire, so I’m sure the new Peloton showroom will be hugely popular.”

On top of Peloton, Victoria Leeds recently welcomed the British heritage brand Fred Perry to the destination. The company opened its first store in Leeds in Victoria Quarter in July.

Martyn Clark, International Director of Real Estate Development for Peloton, added:

‘We're delighted to be working with such a forward-thinking landlord who understands and appreciates the value in generating innovative retail experiences.’