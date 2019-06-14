HMV in Leeds city centre is closing down

The HMV store in the centre of Leeds is to close down as the new owners have failed to reach an agreement with their landlord.

'Everything must go' signs have been put in the windows and are hanging throughout the store in Victoria Walk.

A HMV spokesman said an exact closing date had not been agreed, but staff have been told the doors will close at the end of July unless a deal can be reached.

HMV, which first opened in London's Oxford Street in 1921, has been in financial trouble for several years, going into administration in 2013 and 2018.

It was acquired by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records earlier this year.

At that time, 27 unprofitable stores were closed with immediate effect.

HMV Managing Director Neil Taylor said: "Following the purchase of the business on 5th February, we believed that we could reach agreement on future terms with the landlord at this site, however negotiations have led us to enter close down mode which is not what we wanted.

"Our door is still open to the landlord should they wish to agree a deal that would allow us to remain in Leeds at our current location.

"I would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support and also the staff at HMV Leeds for their dedication and hard work."