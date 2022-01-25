Historic former garment warehouse in Leeds becomes home to Interpath Advisory, which employs 45 staff in Yorkshire

Interpath has taken 3,481 sq ft of space in the historic seven-storey former fabric and garment warehouse at Tailors Corner on Thirsk Row.

It joins other tenants in the building including James Hambro & Partners (Financial Planning and Wealth Management adviors) and Circus PPC, the Pay Per Click marketing agency.

Interpath was founded in May 2021 following the sale of KPMG’s UK restructuring practice to H.I.G. Capital and Interpath’s managing directors.

Interpath Advisory, the advisory firm that was formed following the sale of KPMG’s UK restructuring practice, has opened an office in the heart of Leeds city centre.

The firm, which is headquartered in London, opened its first office in Edinburgh last September, followed by premises in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, Reading, Newcastle and Aberdeen. It has plans to open a further three offices in London, Manchester and Bristol.

Interpath has a restructuring and turnaround team of 45 people in Yorkshire led by managing directors James Clark, Kenny McKay and Howard Smith.

A spokesman said: "The team helps organisations facing challenge or opportunity to find the right path forward. The team has strong growth plans for the future, including broadening out its wider advisory offering following Interpath’s recent expansion into forensic, valuations, M&A and transaction services."

James Clark, managing director in Interpath’s team in Yorkshire, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our new office right in the heart of the Leeds business community.

“Our team has a long and proud heritage of working shoulder to shoulder with organisations across Yorkshire helping them to navigate periods of challenge and areas of opportunity. While we’re all adapting to new ways of flexible working in the wake of the pandemic, it’s great that we now have a space that we can call our own, where we can host clients and contacts and reconnect in person.”

He continued: “Tailors Corner is such an amazing space, combining the best of Leeds’ industrial heritage with today’s contemporary and flexible ways of working. Being in such a central location in the heart of the local business community will give us the flexibility to collaborate across our growing team as we continue to launch our new business lines and services.”